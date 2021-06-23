Strong To Severe Storms With Heavy Rain Possible Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather is set to return for the second half of the week as a cold front swings through followed by a developing area of Low Pressure. This will bring numerous rounds of showers and storms Thursday and Friday. These rounds of storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe side along with heavy flooding rainfall.

Right now, the main threat of strong to severe storms and flooding would be through southwestern Wisconsin. There remains some timing issues to work out and how much instability will be in place for the storms to feed off of. The more sunshine, the better chance of active weather. Heavy rain is looking more like a certainty. While the ongoing drought means we can handle a lot, too much too quickly can still result in flooding.

THURSDAY: The threat of isolated to scattered strong and severe storms will move back in for Thursday. There will also be a threat of some localized flooding. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Bottom Line:

Potential for strong to severe storms and flooding Thursday afternoon and continuing into the night. Better chances for the severe weather appear to be across far southwestern with a lesser risk through southeastern Wisconsin. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threat along with the potential of flooding rainfall.

What has changed:

The threat of numerous rounds of storms Thursday with the threat of strong storms and heavy rainfall. Confidence is still low in how severe storms may get due to cloud cover and rain earlier in the day.

