Strong storms and heavy rain Thursday through Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible Thursday through Friday night. Depending on the timing of the rain and storms, strong to severe storms will be possible at times. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely come Thursday evening into Thursday night. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat. Widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3″+ Thursday through Friday night. This much rain will put a BIG dent in the drought and rainfall deficit, but it could also cause some flooding problems.

First Alert Weather Days - Thursday and Friday (NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Thursday - Saturday Morning (NBC15)

Any chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm will end early Wednesday afternoon. Much of the second half of Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 70s, which is cool for this time of year. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a stiff south wind around 15 mph.

Keep an umbrella and the First Alert Weather app handy Thursday and Friday. The first round of rain and storms will likely impact the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. There could be a break in the rain and storm activity late Thursday afternoon. Another round of rain and storms will likely impact the area Thursday evening into Thursday night. There will be a greater threat of severe weather with the second round of storms, especially for places west of Madison along the Mississippi River. The first round of rain and storms on Thursday could impact the threat of severe weather with the second round. If the first round of rain and storms sticks around longer than expected the threat of severe weather could go down. On the other hand, the threat of severe weather could increase if there is more sunshine around Thursday afternoon ahead of the second round of rain and storms.

HI-RES Future Radar Thursday 4AM (NBC15)

HI-RES Future Radar - Thursday 4PM (NBC15)

HI-RES Future Radar Thursday 8PM (NBC15)

The western half of the area will under a SLIGHT THREAT of severe weather on Thursday. This is the area that will have the greatest threat of severe weather on Thursday. Madison and points east will be under a MARGINAL THREAT of severe weather, which is the lowest threat level. The main threat with the strongest storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Right now, the tornado threat looks low, but it is not zero.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Thursday (NBC15)

More periods of rain and storms are expected Friday through Friday night. Right now, it looks like additional heavy rain will be more of a concern than severe weather on Friday. A stronger storm will still be possible on Friday, mainly along the WI-IL state line. Once again, the lack of fuel in the atmosphere will likely limit the threat of severe weather on Friday.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Friday (NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Thursday (NBC15)

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be on either side of 80 degrees.

The first half of the upcoming weekend could be soggy. The forecast models are bringing in another wave of rain Friday night into Saturday, so rain chances on Saturday have gone up. There will still be the potential for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Right now, the second half of the weekend will not be nearly as wet. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

The chance for rain and storms will continue through early next week. Highs early next week will still be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

