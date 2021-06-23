Tracking multiple rounds of rain and storms Thursday through Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible Thursday through Friday night. Depending on the timing of the rain and storms, strong to severe storms will be possible at times. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely come Thursday evening into Thursday night. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat. Widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3″+ Thursday through Friday night. This much rain will put a BIG dent in the drought and rainfall deficit, but it could also cause some flooding problems.

Keep an umbrella and the First Alert Weather app handy Thursday and Friday. The first round of rain and storms will likely impact the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. There could be a break in the rain and storm activity late Thursday afternoon. Another round of rain and storms will likely impact the area Thursday evening into Thursday night. There will be a greater threat of severe weather with the second round of storms, especially for places west of Madison along the Mississippi River. The first round of rain and storms on Thursday could impact the threat of severe weather with the second round. If the first round of rain and storms sticks around longer than expected the threat of severe weather could go down. On the other hand, the threat of severe weather could increase if there is more sunshine around Thursday afternoon ahead of the second round of rain and storms.

The western half of the area will under a SLIGHT THREAT of severe weather on Thursday. This is the area that will have the greatest threat of severe weather on Thursday. Madison and points east will be under a MARGINAL THREAT of severe weather, which is the lowest threat level. The main threat with the strongest storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Right now, the tornado threat looks low, but it is not zero.

More periods of rain and storms are expected Friday through Friday night. Right now, it looks like additional heavy rain will be more of a concern than severe weather on Friday. A stronger storm will still be possible on Friday, mainly along the WI-IL state line. Once again, the lack of fuel in the atmosphere will likely limit the threat of severe weather on Friday.

