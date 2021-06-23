Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly passes bill designed to save paper mills

The group interested in buying the shuttered Verso paper mill says it still wants to buy, even...
The group interested in buying the shuttered Verso paper mill says it still wants to buy, even as it’s visibly missing a smokestack Wednesday following a fire.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills.

The bill passed Tuesday would make available a $50 million loan to a cooperative that wants to buy the shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids and make a $15 million loan for a cooperative working to purchase the paper mill in Park Falls formerly known as Flambeau River Papers.

The money would come from federal coronavirus relief money.

The bill came after a year of discussion with state, local and federal officials about how to save the Verso mill, which closed in June 2020 after more than a hundred years of operation. It employed 900 people.

