Advertisement

Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2.

The hard-throwing Woodruff continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run.

He walked two, struck out nine and also had an RBI single in the fifth inning that gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this season, giving up just 51 hits in 95 innings. His ERA improved to 1.89.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin...
Milwaukee Bucks respond to city trash talk from ESPN hosts
Madison Mallards to host Negro League Tribute Night game
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
AP source: Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo Games