About $40,000 to be donated to charity after Build Your Own Brat Fest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year’s Build Your Own Brat Fest is a wrap and while it wasn’t the traditional event at Willow Island, thousands of people showed up to local restaurants to support a good cause.

One hundred and seventy-five venues across Dane County participated over Memorial Day weekend.

Around $40,000 will be donated to Brat Fest Charities.

Organizers posted on Facebook saying they couldn’t wait to see everyone again next year, but this time back at the Alliant Energy Center where it is traditionally held.

The 2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest allowed people to buy their own brats, which they could grill up on their own in their own mini backyard version. Those who didn’t feel like doing their own grilling had the option head down to one of dozens of locations hosting their own Brat Fest.

Events went on throughout the weekend at various locations through Dane County, including live music Monday evening with Beth Kille at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Sun Prairie.

About 50,000 brats were provided to the nearly 180 venues hosting events and nearly all venues sold out.

BYO Brat Fest is A Wrap and we wanted to finally let you all know how it went! Even though we could not celebrate a... Posted by World's Largest Brat Fest on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

