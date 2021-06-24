Advertisement

About $40,000 to be donated to charity after Build Your Own Brat Fest

.
.(Brat Fest)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year’s Build Your Own Brat Fest is a wrap and while it wasn’t the traditional event at Willow Island, thousands of people showed up to local restaurants to support a good cause.

One hundred and seventy-five venues across Dane County participated over Memorial Day weekend.

Around $40,000 will be donated to Brat Fest Charities.

Organizers posted on Facebook saying they couldn’t wait to see everyone again next year, but this time back at the Alliant Energy Center where it is traditionally held.

The 2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest allowed people to buy their own brats, which they could grill up on their own in their own mini backyard version. Those who didn’t feel like doing their own grilling had the option head down to one of dozens of locations hosting their own Brat Fest.

Events went on throughout the weekend at various locations through Dane County, including live music Monday evening with Beth Kille at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Sun Prairie.

About 50,000 brats were provided to the nearly 180 venues hosting events and nearly all venues sold out.

BYO Brat Fest is A Wrap and we wanted to finally let you all know how it went! Even though we could not celebrate a...

Posted by World's Largest Brat Fest on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
Bring Your Own Brat Fest results in $40,000 for charity
Bring Your Own Brat Fest results in $40,000 for charity
Former Columbus Mayor sentenced for loan fraud
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Progress Center for Black Women moves to Capitol Square