Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to close Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center will close Saturday, June 26.

Since its opening, Public Health Madison & Dane County have conducted approximately 425,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a release.

Public Health will continue to provided tests and vaccines in existing spaces, including their South Madison and East Washington offices. They plan to also host mobile vaccination clinics throughout Dane County.

Pop-up vaccination clinics can be found on the Public Health Madison & Dane County website.

