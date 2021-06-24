Advertisement

Authorities name 45-year-old woman who died in Dodge Co. crash

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ASHIPPUN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 45-year-old woman Thursday who died in a crash involving a semi truck on Monday.

The sheriff’s office stated that Kathryn Christopherson was the driver and only occupant of a pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office also identified the driver and passenger of the semi truck, which were Arshdeep Singh and Anoop Singh, respectively.

On Monday, the sheriff’s officer received a call around 12:40 p.m. about a pickup truck and semi truck crash at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Town Road MM in the Township of Ashippun.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicates the pickup truck driver, Christopherson, was going westbound on Town Road MM, allegedly did not yield at a stop sign and then was struck by the semi truck driving southbound.

Both vehicles then entered a ditch, police stated, and struck a power pole with live wires. The wires fell on both vehicles and the sheriff’s office added there may have been some power outages due to this.

The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated. The driver and passenger of the semi truck, two men ages 21 and 22 from Canada, were uninjured.

Police are investigating other possible factors in the crash.

