Celebrating Summer: Next up, Cambridge

Moving Forward Wisconsin(NBC15)
By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday this summer, the NBC15 News team will head out to a new city as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the team is headed to Cambridge’s Veteran Park.

Cambridge Art Council President Laurie Struss will discuss the summer concert series and everything else going on in the city this summer.

Rustic Road, a local Americana band, will be the first to play at the summer concert series. The band will give NBC15 a preview of how it is to play in live shows again and what guests can expect.

Show us how you’re celebrating summer by submitting your pictures here.

Last week, John Stofflet and Maria Lisignoli made the trip out to Baraboo’s Circus World Museum.

Previous Trips
Celebrating Summer: Baraboo

