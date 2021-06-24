Chazen Museum of Art to participate in national research study

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Chazen Museum of Art announced Thursday it was one of 38 museums chosen to participate in a national research study.

The research project will study the social impact the museum has on the community and also assist in a social-impact tool for the museum field.

Amy Gilman, director of the museum, said they were thrilled to be chosen to participate in the Measurement of Museum Social Impact (MOMSI) project.

“As an arts institution, we believe deeply in the power of art to transform, inspire, and educate our visitors,” said Gilman. “The MOMSI study will help us evaluate this effort, and better inform strategic decisions at all levels of the organization.”

Chazen will work with the MOMSI team to recruit and survey its visitors, then will use data collected to determine its social impact and provide data about the museum field generally.

