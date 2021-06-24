Advertisement

Contracts call for probe into Wisconsin vote ‘illegalities’

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retired police officers hired by Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are being paid $3,200 a month to investigate “potential irregularities and/or illegalities” in the 2020 presidential election. That’s what contracts obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.

The investigators have been hired for three months to conduct the probe.

Vos signed two contracts in recent days and has said he intends to hire a third investigator and an attorney to oversee the probe.

Vos announced plans to have the officers investigate the election results as part of the Republican response to former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

The Pleasant Prairie Triathlon will take place Sunday, June 27
Tokyo Paralympic Games hopefuls to compete in Pleasant Prairie
Face masks may help prevent you from getting sick from the cold or the flu
The future of wearing a face mask
Gov. Tony Evers promotes tourism grants in Lake Geneva on June 24, 2021
$140M in grants available for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to close Saturday