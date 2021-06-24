FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TODAY AND FRIDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The timing of the threat is later today, tonight and Friday. According to the Storms Prediction Center, we are under a slight to marginal threat level of severe thunderstorms through Friday. For today, mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. High pressure is drifting off to the east, a cold front is approaching from the northwest and an area of low pressure is developing to the southwest. Low-level moisture will be on the increase today as southerly winds draw in more humid air. This humid air will interact with the approaching cold front and help to trigger thunderstorm development. With a considerable amount of instability in the atmosphere, some of these thunderstorms could reach severe levels with gusty wind and large hail, especially later this afternoon and tonight. Heavy rainfall will also be possible tonight and Friday. Wet weather is also expected to continue into the weekend.

Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain. The threat is mainly for tonight and again later Friday. (wmtv weather)

There is a large portion of the north central part of the United States under a threat of severe thunderstorms later today and tonight. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 80. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 78.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 78.

