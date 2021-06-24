Advertisement

Former Columbus Mayor sentenced for loan fraud

(Hawaii News Now)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Mayor of Columbus, 49-year-old Michael Eisenga, has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for loan fraud. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 25, 2021.

Eisenga owned multiple businesses including the Wisconsin company CCC Lot 2, LLC for which he obtained a $6.9 million commercial mortgage from a credit union in Illinois.

He was able to acquire the mortgage by convincing the credit union that he had secured a 20-year lease with Festival Foods and that another company, Supervalue Holdings Inc., had guaranteed the lease.

After Eisenga defaulted on the loan, the credit union discovered that the lease documents given to them by Eisenga were fraudulent. Those who had appeared to have signed the documents stated that they never signed them and their companies never entered into any agreements with Eisenga.

Eisenga has been ordered to pay restitution of $4,000,000 and will begin serving his sentence in July.

