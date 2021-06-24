Advertisement

The future of wearing a face mask

Wearing a mask this winter may help prevent other respiratory illnesses, like the common cold and the flu
Face masks may help prevent you from getting sick from the cold or the flu
Face masks may help prevent you from getting sick from the cold or the flu(Pixabay)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With face masks no longer required in most places, the future of those tiny pieces of cloth remains up in the air. But one UW professor says mask-wearing might be a good idea this winter.

“Masks work,” said Ajay Sethi with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “They work for healthcare providers, and they work in all sorts of settings where you have that close contact,”

Cases of the flu and the common cold were both down considerably during the pandemic.  Health officials say that is because many people stayed at home – and if they did go out, they wore a mask and kept their distance.

But flu season will be here before you know it and wearing a mask might be a useful tool when it comes to keeping viruses -- other than coronavirus -- in check.

“When the winter months arrive, we can prevent seeing respiratory bugs spreading during those months if people wear a mask,” he said.

Sethi thinks workplaces should consider making masks available to their employees this winter – just like they offer hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

“To add masks to that isn’t a stretch because there is already an interest in keeping respiratory germs from spreading in our community,” he said. “It’s something we can certainly do now it’s just a matter of workplaces having those masks available just like they have hand sanitizer available,”

Sethi believes even though there’s been some pushback to wearing masks during this pandemic, most people still would wear one because they did for COVID and they understand that having a simple barrier over your nose and mouth can protect you from getting sick.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

The Pleasant Prairie Triathlon will take place Sunday, June 27
Tokyo Paralympic Games hopefuls to compete in Pleasant Prairie
Gov. Tony Evers promotes tourism grants in Lake Geneva on June 24, 2021
$140M in grants available for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to close Saturday
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
Devil’s Lake 220-acre land purchase approved