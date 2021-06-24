Advertisement

Hilldale hosts free outdoor summer music series

Free outdoor summer music series kicks off this weekend at Hilldale
(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Hilldale is kicking off their summer with a free outdoor summer music series.

Throughout June, July and August, “Tunes & Takeout” will feature live music from local acts such as Dueling Pianos, “N.E.W. Piano Guys”, and Taco Beach Steelpan.

Visitors are encouraged to grab takeout from some of the many restaurants at Hilldale and stay to enjoy the live music.

More information on the performances can be found here and take out options can be found here.

