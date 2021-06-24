Advertisement

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin sets long-awaited groundbreaking event for new facility

The project has been in the making for five years
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is getting ready to break ground on a new facility. This project has been about five years in the making, but now, they are finally ready to move some dirt!

The big day will be July 12th. The new building will be built on 44 acres on County Road G and will be almost double the size of the old building on Arch Street. That building is 45 years old so the need for new space is long overdue.

Executive Director Jim McMullen says he and the staff toured the new land that will be surrounding the new facility and says they all fell in love.

“We walked the land -- I can’t tell you what that did for the excitement and enthusiasm for our staff. It was like “Oh my God!” the trails, the dog walking, the future dog park. I mean we are going to be able to engage our community in ways we can’t currently,” said McMullen.

The project is going to cost about $4.3 million and they are still raising money. If you’d like to donate visit www.petsgohome.org.

They hope to be in their new facility in January or February.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
Devil’s Lake 220-acre land purchase approved
Sun Prairie emergency crews respond to a report of a gas leak.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Sun Prairie
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of strong to severe...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TODAY AND FRIDAY