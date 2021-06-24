Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin sets long-awaited groundbreaking event for new facility

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is getting ready to break ground on a new facility. This project has been about five years in the making, but now, they are finally ready to move some dirt!

The big day will be July 12th. The new building will be built on 44 acres on County Road G and will be almost double the size of the old building on Arch Street. That building is 45 years old so the need for new space is long overdue.

Executive Director Jim McMullen says he and the staff toured the new land that will be surrounding the new facility and says they all fell in love.

“We walked the land -- I can’t tell you what that did for the excitement and enthusiasm for our staff. It was like “Oh my God!” the trails, the dog walking, the future dog park. I mean we are going to be able to engage our community in ways we can’t currently,” said McMullen.

The project is going to cost about $4.3 million and they are still raising money. If you’d like to donate visit www.petsgohome.org.

They hope to be in their new facility in January or February.

