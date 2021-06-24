Janesville Fire Department responding to possible explosive device

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department is currently on the scene of a possible explosive device on the 3400 block of Randolph Rd.

The fire department initially responded to check a man found on the scene for injuries. Authorities could not confirm the nature of these injuries. At that time, paramedics were told there were explosives in the basement.

The Dane County Bomb Squad and the 54th Civil Support Team are currently assisting on scene.

Authorities are expected to be at the scene for several more hours.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.