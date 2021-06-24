Advertisement

Janesville Fire Department responding to possible explosive device

Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to intervene and stop a sexual assault that was taking place on Wednesday, June 16.(ap newsroom)
By NBC15 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department is currently on the scene of a possible explosive device on the 3400 block of Randolph Rd.

The fire department initially responded to check a man found on the scene for injuries. Authorities could not confirm the nature of these injuries. At that time, paramedics were told there were explosives in the basement.

The Dane County Bomb Squad and the 54th Civil Support Team are currently assisting on scene.

Authorities are expected to be at the scene for several more hours.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Business owners along State Street say they are concerned about potential Bus Rapid Transit...
Business owners push back against Bus Rapid Transit stops along State Street
Something to Smile About 6/23
Something to Smile About 6/23
Bucks lose against Hawks
Bucks lose against Hawks
Madison businesses push back on Metro bus stops
Madison businesses push back on Metro bus stops