Advertisement

Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr.

The Black man was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer.

Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement.”

The claim was capped at $50,000 under state law. But Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000. The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 to reject Blake’s request.

The Kenosha News reports that there was no deliberation.

The city administrator says the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

.
About $40,000 to be donated to charity after Build Your Own Brat Fest
Bring Your Own Brat Fest results in $40,000 for charity
Bring Your Own Brat Fest results in $40,000 for charity
Former Columbus Mayor sentenced for loan fraud
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Progress Center for Black Women moves to Capitol Square