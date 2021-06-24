Madison Children’s Museum opens to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The doors of the Madison Children’s Museum are opening to the public for the first time in nearly 15 months, welcoming everyone back after the pandemic shuttered the building early last year.

The new hours of operation at the 41-year-old museum are Thursday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MCM traditionally served over 200,000 visitors per year before the pandemic. This year, the museum opened its doors for the first time in 2021 on June 3rd to members for a soft opening before welcoming everyone Thursday.

Tickets are required in advance and can be found on the museum’s website. The tickets are good for a specific date and one-hour arrival time but do not have a time limit once you enter the museum.

