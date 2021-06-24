Advertisement

Madison Children’s Museum opens to the public

Doors open for everyone on Thursday.
Madison Children's Museum Logo
Madison Children's Museum Logo(WMTV)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The doors of the Madison Children’s Museum are opening to the public for the first time in nearly 15 months, welcoming everyone back after the pandemic shuttered the building early last year.

The new hours of operation at the 41-year-old museum are Thursday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MCM traditionally served over 200,000 visitors per year before the pandemic. This year, the museum opened its doors for the first time in 2021 on June 3rd to members for a soft opening before welcoming everyone Thursday.

Tickets are required in advance and can be found on the museum’s website. The tickets are good for a specific date and one-hour arrival time but do not have a time limit once you enter the museum.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Business owners along State Street say they are concerned about potential Bus Rapid Transit...
Business owners push back against Bus Rapid Transit stops along State Street
The Janesville Fire Department says they did not find any explosive materials on the on the...
Janesville Fire Department: No explosive materials found
Something to Smile About 6/23
Something to Smile About 6/23
Bucks lose against Hawks
Bucks lose against Hawks