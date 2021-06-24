Advertisement

MPD asks for help in identifying witness to a shots fired incident

Madison Police Department is seeking information about the individual depicted in this photo as...
Madison Police Department is seeking information about the individual depicted in this photo as a witness and potential accessory in a shots fired case.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a witness and potential accessory Wednesday of a shots fired incident on June 7.

Authorities say reports of shots fired came in around 11 a.m. on June 7 near Milwaukee Street and Oak Street. According to MPD’s incident report, officers found shell casings and a vehicle hit by bullets when they arrived.

No injuries had been reported from the incident.

MPD is still investigating this incident and asked anyone who could identify the person in the photo they released to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit PSTIPS.com.

