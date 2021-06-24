Advertisement

MPD: Suspect in hit-and-run involving a stolen car at large

(ap newsroom)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old Black male, who is suspected of forcing a citizen to drive them away from a crash scene by using a gun.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, MPD says officers responded to the area of S. Gammon Road and Tree Lane for a hit-and-run involving an injury.

Once officers arrived, they learned the suspects car had been recently stolen from the Old Sauk Road area.

MPD adds, when the crash happened, a civilian checked on the drivers and the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the citizen and demanded that he be driven away.

The suspect ended up fleeing the persons car. MPD says the civilian then returned to the scene and reported this to officers..

Authorities say they have not made any arrests, however MPD says it has probable cause to arrest the man for multiple charges once he’s located.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

