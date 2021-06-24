Advertisement

One person injured after shooting near Sycamore Park

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, near Sycamore Park.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, near Sycamore Park.

MPD found several spent shell casings in the road near Redland Dr. and Commercial Ave. About 40 minutes later, someone showed up to a local hospital after being shot.

The Violent Crime Unit is assigned to this case.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

