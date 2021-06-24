Advertisement

Progress Center for Black Women moves to Capitol Square

High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Progress Center for Black Women is moving from Fitchburg to Madison’s Capitol Square to further their work in providing more opportunities to support Black women.

Organizers from the center explained the 1,400 square foot office includes a coworking space with area to hold events and seminars.

Founder of the center Sabrina Madison said they were looking forward to collaborating with Madison’s downtown community.

“Our new space and location will give us the opportunity to elevate our reach and help Black women thrive as they transform their lives and families,” said Madison.

The new office on 30 West Mifflin Street is expected to be completed by the week of July 5.

