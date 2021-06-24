Advertisement

Tickets no longer required for Beloit 4th of July fireworks show

(Source: File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets are no longer required for the 4th of July fireworks show hosted by the Beloit Snappers this year, the team announced Thursday.

The Snappers explained they made the changes to the free show in Telfer Park at 2101 Cranston Road after the lifting of social distancing requirements.

Gates to Pohlman Field will open around 7 p.m. for the fireworks show and the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will play in an Independence Day Concert on the field starting at 7:45 p.m. on July 4.

Once the stadium reaches full capacity, guests will be asked to watch the firework at other locations in Telfer Park.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as no carry-ins are allowed inside.

Fireworks were moved from Riverside Park, where they typically are held, because it was decided prior to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

