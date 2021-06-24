Advertisement

One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline, according to the Middleton Police Department.(Tim Elliott)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Officials say the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline is currently closed.

This is a developing story.

