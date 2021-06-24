Advertisement

‘Unfair’: Brett Favre says transgender women shouldn’t compete against women at Olympics

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said on his most recent podcast episode that it’s “unfair” for a transgender female athlete to compete in the Olympic Games against other women.

“It’s a man competing as a woman,” said Favre on the Bolling with Favre podcast released Tuesday. “That’s unfair,” he added.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, who was referenced on the podcast, will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics. She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.

“It’s not fair for a man, even though this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled, you know, if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine, I’ve got no problem with it,” said Favre. “But you can’t compete against, males cannot compete against females.

Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. She also competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

