Wis. health officials identify new COVID-19 variant cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials identified more cases of COVID-19 variants Thursday, including one case of the latest variant of concern, Delta.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 36 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in total, up by one from the week before.

Forty-seven cases of the Alpha variant, originally discovered in the United Kingdom, were reported Thursday. This brings the total up to 3,387 in the state. The alpha variant leads Wisconsin and its south central region in terms of Alpha cases, with 10% of cases tested in south central Wisconsin being this strain.

DHS also notes there are 62 cases of the Beta variant, 188 of Epsilon and 273 of Gamma.

Other points to note:

- DHS confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day rolling average for new cases up again slightly to 78.

- Zero new deaths were reported to DHS Thursday.

Wisconsin nears half vaccinated

Wisconsin is slowly inching its way to having half of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, the dashboard indicates.

At the current pace the state is going, it will be at least another few days before the state reaches half of its residents with at least one vaccine. About 45.6% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

There have also been 25,166 vaccines administered this week.

