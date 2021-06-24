Advertisement

Wisconsin legislators push for pollinator protection with package bills

Overall the package looks to promote a healthy and robust pollinator population in Wisconsin.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Representative Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) and Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) introduced the Pollinator Protection Package of four bills to the state legislature on Thursday.

Overall, the package aims to promote a healthy and robust pollinator population in Wisconsin.

“Bees, butterflies, and other species have a critically important role in Wisconsin, and this bill simply lifts that up so that the rest of Wisconsin is paying attention,” Snodgrass said.

The individual bills ask the state to prohibit the usage of certain insecticides by state agencies within one mile of pollinator habitats, allow local governments to limit or prohibit usage of certain insecticides, and require proper labeling of plants that had received insecticide treatments at greenhouses or plant shops.

Finally, the lawmakers ask that June 2021 be recognized as Wisconsin Pollinator Awareness Month.

Within the last 20 years, Wisconsin has seen an 87% decrease in its rusty patch bee population. In 2017, the species was the first of the bees to be put on the endangered species list.

Snodgrass hopes that will the action of these bills, more Wisconsinites will take it upon themselves to look out for the pollinators and all that they do.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Richland Center High School to host vaccine clinic Wednesday
MPD: Reports of shots fired near Nitty Gritty late Thursday night
Johnson says the event will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and...
Sen. Johnson to tout claims of vaccine side effects
Stop Line 3 protest takes place in Mankato
Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline
Full closure on WIS 26/Milton Ave. near I-39/90 in Janesville set for Sunday night