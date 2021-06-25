Advertisement

1-3″ of Rain this Weekend; Dreary & humid into Next Week

Not everyone will see 3″ of rain, but heavier showers could certainly deliver it. Isolated flooding is possible under extended periods of rainfall.
Scattered showers & some storms are likely this weekend. Heavy rainfall and extended periods of rain (training showers) could lead to isolated instances of flooding.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds were draped over southern Wisconsin throughout Friday. Early morning showers gave way to periodic sprinkles. While overall rain chances are lower on Friday, more rain heads our way Saturday and early Sunday. Our region, which is still more than 7″ below year-to-date average rainfall, could pick up a much-needed 1-3″ of water.

Clouds hold on throughout the rest of Friday. A corridor of moisture and upper-level energy will keep the focus of showers and thunderstorms well to our South. Severe weather chances are also slim for the region - with a Marginal (Level 1) risk encompassing a sliver of the State Line. An isolated round of showers and perhaps some embedded thunder is possible this afternoon/evening.

The best chance of rain enters Wisconsin late tonight into Saturday. A push of upper-level energy moves into the Badger state early Saturday. Widespread scattered showers and embedded thunder expand over southern Wisconsin. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day - with heavier showers delivering more water in a shorter amount of time. There is a slight chance for some flooding in the heaviest rain showers. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s underneath a most cloudy sky tomorrow.

Rain chances persist into early Sunday. There will be drier periods Sunday afternoon, but keep the interactive radar close! While those in Madison may get a break, rain will not be too far to the Northwest.

Highs remain near average heading into next week. The active pattern keeps moisture and some energy over the Midwest, but the greatest rain chances will stay just to our South. There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms from Monday thru Wednesday with decreasing chances on Thursday. Next weekend appears drier and perhaps even a bit cooler!

