3 Madison teens accused of fleeing from Middleton police in vehicle

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison teenagers were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after allegedly fleeing from authorities at a high rate of speed through Middleton.

According to the Middleton Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle around 12:05 a.m. on University Avenue at Park Street for a traffic violation. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped away.

The driver also allegedly turned their lights off and was driving recklessly. Middleton PD stated officers did not pursue the vehicle, but followed them from a safe distance. Another Middleton PD officer was then able to use stop sticks to try to deflate the vehicle’s tires.

Officers continued, saying they followed the vehicle until they found it stopped on US Highway 12 near University Avenue. However, the officers stated occupants of the vehicle had ran away.

K-9 units from Middleton Police Dept. searched the area, along with the Verona Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from Shorewood Hills Police Department.

Authorities were able to take the three teens into custody within 30 minutes.

The driver, 17-year-old Jaden Wynn, is accused of felony fleeing to elude, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Houston Wamble, 17, and Damon White, 18, were both passengers in the vehicle. They are accused of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

