Alliant Energy Center transitions from COVID-19 clinic to community events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Saturday will be the last day for the COVID-19 clinic at the Alliant Energy Center.

After over 425,000 COVID-19 tests and 83,000 vaccine doses administered, Tess Ellens says the operations are a sign of incredible teamwork.

“It’s been pretty incredible to look back,” said Ellens. “The work will continue. It will just look really different.”

Ellens, the COVID Vaccine Deputy for Public Health Madison Dane County, has logged long hours on site in the New Holland Pavilion.

“I’ve basically lived here since October,” she joked. “It’s bittersweet for me but again so exciting because it means that things are looking up for us.”

Next month, the Alliant Energy Center will resume hosting events using all the facilities on campus.

“We are in full transition,” said Alliant Energy Center Executive Director Brent McHenry. “We will be busy and full throughout the rest of the summer.”

McHenry says organizations, touring groups, and businesses are eager to get back to concerts, conventions, and other community events.

“People are knocking on the door,” he said. “We are inundated with calls. We’re inundated with ticket sales. We’re inundated with requests for this year and next year.”

McHenry says this pent-up demand is also good for surrounding hotels and businesses in Dane County.

“We are a catalyst for tourism spending,” said McHenry. “Generating room tax, generating sales tax, people dining out, people going to events - that’s what we’re here for.”

While the clinic is closing, Public Health Madison Dane County officials say the work to end the pandemic is not over.

“We’re still testing. We’re still vaccinating and it’s not too late to get a vaccine,” said Ellens. We’re going to keep showing up and being available for folks.”

PHMDC will provide these services at other spaces, including the South Madison and East Washington offices.

Testing is by appointment only at the South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street):

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccination by appointment or drop-in:

Monday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Avenue) – Noon – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – Noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Avenue) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8am – 4 p.m.

Saturday is the last day for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Alliant Energy Center. Tonight on NBC15, how the site will pivot operations back to hosting concerts & conventions. Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.