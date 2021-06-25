Baraboo child found safe after being reported missing

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A child from Baraboo was found safe Thursday after police reported him missing.

In a Facebook post, the department said Brayden J. Peterson was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the playground at Al Behrman Elementary School.

Brayden was found safe around 8:45 p.m., about 40 minutes after Baraboo Police Department posted on Facebook.

UPDATE-- Brayden has been located and is safe!! Missing Juvenile! Baraboo Police Department asking for assistance in... Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

