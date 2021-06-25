Advertisement

Baraboo child found safe after being reported missing

In a Facebook post, Baraboo Police Department says Brayden J. Peterson was last seen at 1:30 Thursday at the playground at Al Behrman school.
In a Facebook post, Baraboo Police Department says Brayden J. Peterson was last seen at 1:30 Thursday at the playground at Al Behrman school.(Baraboo Police Department Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A child from Baraboo was found safe Thursday after police reported him missing.

In a Facebook post, the department said Brayden J. Peterson was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the playground at Al Behrman Elementary School.

Brayden was found safe around 8:45 p.m., about 40 minutes after Baraboo Police Department posted on Facebook.

UPDATE-- Brayden has been located and is safe!! Missing Juvenile! Baraboo Police Department asking for assistance in...

Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

