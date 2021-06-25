Advertisement

Chemtool fire caused by accident, Rockton Fire Protection District says

The determination was announced on Friday afternoon.
A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the Monday, June 14 fire from the Chemtool facility at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd., the Rockton Fire Protection District ruled the cause of the fire accidental.

The determination was announced on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, June 14, a project was underway at the Chemtool facility to replace insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network. A network that was part of the site’s system for heating certain vessels used in the manufacturing of lubricating greases. This network of piping carried heated mineral oil, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.

That morning, an employee of an outside contractor performing the insulation replacement project was working in the area of origin. They were utilizing a scissor lift to access the elevated heat transfer piping network, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.

Shortly before 7 a.m., while the employee of the outside contractor was working in the area, a release occurred from the elevated piping. An unknown amount of mineral oil immediately began falling and pooling on the floor in the area of origin, the Rockton Fire Protection said.

Chemtool operators detected the release and shut down the boiler. They were in the process of placing containment booms, as well as de-pressuring the heat transfer piping network, when the fire ignited, Rockton fire officials said.

“At the present time, the most credible scenario is that the scissor lift struck a valve or other piece of piping with sufficient mechanical force to cause the release of mineral oil. The investigation has not yet determined the source of ignition,” the Rockton Fire Protection District said.

