Complaint: Rock County homicide suspect allegedly sought to save victim’s soul

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Brodhead man is accused of killing his 97-year-old grandmother in her home last week, with officials saying Friday that he claimed to see demons.

According to the criminal complaint from the Rock County Circuit Court, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived around 5:30 a.m. on June 14 to a home on Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center for a death investigation.

The caller had told the deputies that they found the deceased victim, 97-year-old Kathleen Beggs, deceased in the garage. The person who found Beggs also stated that he comes to the home each morning to bring the newspaper to her before he heads to work. He noticed that the exterior lights to the home were off, which was out of the ordinary, and then said Jamie Beggs came out of the home.

The man told deputies that Jamie Beggs, the victim’s grandson, had been staying in the house. The person told police that Jamie came out of the house and asked the man if he could see demons. The witness went into the house with Jamie, who the court stated again asked if he could see demons.

The reporting person went around the house to check for the 97-year-old woman and Jamie told them that she was in the garage. The reporting person then called 911, officials stated.

When deputies arrived, they went into the garage and found Beggs laying on the ground with a large pool of blood around her head.

The deputy took Jamie into custody.

The medical examiner’s office pronounced the victim dead after 8 a.m., the report stated. A preliminary investigation by officials determined the cause of death was a sharp force injury of the neck and manual strangulation, meaning the matter of death was a homicide.

Deputies took Jamie to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Beggs reportedly told authorities that charging him with homicide was “bogus” because he said “it’s a martyr man”, that she had gotten her “sainthood” and “saved” her soul.

Jamie Beggs is accused of first degree intentional homicide. The court set his bail at $100,000 on Friday.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. July 6.

