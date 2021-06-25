Advertisement

Complaint: Rock County homicide suspect allegedly sought to save victim’s soul

Jamie Beggs
Jamie Beggs(Rock County Circuit Court)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Brodhead man is accused of killing his 97-year-old grandmother in her home last week, with officials saying Friday that he claimed to see demons.

According to the criminal complaint from the Rock County Circuit Court, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived around 5:30 a.m. on June 14 to a home on Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center for a death investigation.

The caller had told the deputies that they found the deceased victim, 97-year-old Kathleen Beggs, deceased in the garage. The person who found Beggs also stated that he comes to the home each morning to bring the newspaper to her before he heads to work. He noticed that the exterior lights to the home were off, which was out of the ordinary, and then said Jamie Beggs came out of the home.

The man told deputies that Jamie Beggs, the victim’s grandson, had been staying in the house. The person told police that Jamie came out of the house and asked the man if he could see demons. The witness went into the house with Jamie, who the court stated again asked if he could see demons.

The reporting person went around the house to check for the 97-year-old woman and Jamie told them that she was in the garage. The reporting person then called 911, officials stated.

When deputies arrived, they went into the garage and found Beggs laying on the ground with a large pool of blood around her head.

The deputy took Jamie into custody.

The medical examiner’s office pronounced the victim dead after 8 a.m., the report stated. A preliminary investigation by officials determined the cause of death was a sharp force injury of the neck and manual strangulation, meaning the matter of death was a homicide.

Deputies took Jamie to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Beggs reportedly told authorities that charging him with homicide was “bogus” because he said “it’s a martyr man”, that she had gotten her “sainthood” and “saved” her soul.

Jamie Beggs is accused of first degree intentional homicide. The court set his bail at $100,000 on Friday.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. July 6.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

In the wake of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District extending their spring break...
Wis. families to receive additional food benefits
Madison city officials detail building inspection protocols amid Florida condo collapse
Madison city officials detail building inspection protocols amid Florida condo collapse
Man convicted of killing father and daughter in Manitowoc
EXPLAINER: Wisconsin renters wary as eviction ban nears end
It's Your Money: Horry County unpaid property tax
LFB: Republican budget would cut property taxes by $50