Crime is going up everywhere; is it going up in Madison too?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crime is consistently in the headlines for its rise across the country over the past 15 months, with an alarming trend up specifically in violent crime.

A CNN report details an increase in at least one type of violent crime this year in 63 of the country’s 66 largest cities. The New York Times says the F.B.I. tracked a 24% rise in the homicide rate in major cities across the United States.

A look at stats from the Madison Police Department shows a rise in numbers too.

Crimes like forceable sex offenses are up roughly 20% from the end of 2020 to the start of 2021. Weapons violations are up roughly 10% in that span. Not only is this trend beating the Summer months, when crime tends to rise, but it is the result of a continued problem. Offenses like weapons violations have doubled over the last three years.

The consistent rise in such stats has new police chief Shon Barnes taking a proactive approach to policing in Madison. His goal is to get out ahead of crime.

“We focus on outputs and not outcomes; one of the things I’m resolute on is we do not measure success by the number of people that go to jail,” said chief Barnes. “We measure our success by the number of people we don’t have to arrest and the number of crimes we prevent with our proactive patrol and our engagement with our community.”

That proactive work means using police and crime statistics information to be more efficient as a department. Those stats are used to map the city of Madison, tracking where and when specific types of crimes happen, so resources can be reallocated to prevent similar future offenses from occurring.

“But it really lets the police focus their manpower on a certain area at a certain time when those crimes are most likely to occur, said Robert Bechtold of the Crime Stats Department. “We don’t have unlimited resources, but it allows the leadership to focus their efforts.”

Chief Barnes added that continued work with the community, talking with residents, and listening to neighborhood leaders, helps give officers an idea of what is happening across the city. Combing all the information and stats available is how chief Barnes hopes to get on top of the rising numbers in the coming months.

