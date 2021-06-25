Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline, according to the Middleton Police Department.(Tim Elliott)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials released the name of a 67-year-old woman Friday who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Middleton.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated Beryl Bentley Anderson of Waunakee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities responded to the crash around 5:55 a.m. Thursday to the eastbound Beltline exit to Greenway Boulevard.

The medical examiner’s office’s examination determined that her death was the result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. There is additional testing underway.

The Middleton Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this case.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline

Latest News

VandeWettering has been with the UW Men's Basketball team since 2017
UW Men’s Basketball staffer is “living his truth” as a gay man
UW Men’s Basketball staffer is “living his truth” as a gay man
UW Men’s Basketball staffer is “living his truth” as a gay man
Complaint: Rock County homicide suspect allegedly sought to save victim’s soul
Complaint: Rock County homicide suspect allegedly sought to save victim’s soul
PHMDC will shutdown operations on Saturday allowing the site to return to hosting events.
Alliant Energy Center transitions from COVID-19 clinic to community events
Alliant Energy Center transitions from COVID-19 clinic to community events
Alliant Energy Center transitions from COVID-19 clinic to community events