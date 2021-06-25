Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials released the name of a 67-year-old woman Friday who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Middleton.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated Beryl Bentley Anderson of Waunakee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities responded to the crash around 5:55 a.m. Thursday to the eastbound Beltline exit to Greenway Boulevard.

The medical examiner’s office’s examination determined that her death was the result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. There is additional testing underway.

The Middleton Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this case.

