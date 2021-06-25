Dodge Co. authorities name driver involved in crash where 50-year-old woman died

OAK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a driver Friday involved in a crash where a 50-year-old woman died and a 12-year-old had life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office stated that the driver of a Ford involved in the crash was Daniel Bryfczynski.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called around 12:55 p.m. June 16 for a crash on State Highway 33 near North Grove Road in Township of Oak Grove.

The department’s initial investigation shows a Buick was driving west on State Highway 33 when a Ford truck driving east on State Highway 33 crashed the center line, striking the Buick.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced the 50-year-old woman, the driver of the Buick, dead at the scene. The 12-year-old passenger of the Buick had life threatening injuries and was flown to Children’s Madison.

Officers continued, saying the 47-year-old driver of the Ford had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter, while the 44-year-old passenger of the vehicle was also taken to a different hospital with minor injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating the crash.

The Horicon EMS and Fire, Juneau EMS and Fire, Hustisford Fire, Beaver Dam Paramedics, LifeNet Air Methods, Flight for Life, DCERT, Horicon PD, and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain all assisted with the crash.

