Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office names a driver involved in double-fatal crash

TRENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has named a driver involved in a crash in where a 68-year-old and 6-month-old both died.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Ford van was Justin Bobholz, 26, and he received minor injuries from the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash June 15 on STH 33 at Breezy Point Road in the Township of Trenton. The sheriff’s initial investigation shows that around 4 p.m., a Nissan was turning left. A Hyundai stopped behind the Nissan and a Ford Transit Van, driven by Bobholz, approached the Hyundai.

The Ford Transit Van struck the rear end of the Hyundai forcing the Hyundai to collide with the Nissan, according to Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

The 68-year-old passenger and 6-month-old passenger of the Hyundai were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 36-year-old Hyundai passenger sustained injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital but was transferred to UW Madison by Flight for Life helicopter.

The 63-year-old Hyundai driver sustained injuries and was transported to Waupun Hospital, a release said.

The sheriff’s office reported that the Nissan driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to local hospitals.

STH 33 was closed for over 3 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.

Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Fire Departments, Fox Lake EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Lifestar and LifeNet EMS, Flight for Life, DCERT and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain all assisted the scene.

