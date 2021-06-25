Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Wisconsin renters wary as eviction ban nears end

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Thousands of Wisconsin renters are worried they could lose their homes when a federal freeze on most evictions ends July 31.

The moratorium has helped renters throughout the country remain in their homes despite losing jobs or experiencing other economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration has funneled millions of dollars in federal pandemic rental aid to struggling tenants and more assistance is still available.

But about 16,000 state residents who responded to a U.S. Census Bureau survey released June 16 said they were worried they could be evicted within two months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

In the wake of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District extending their spring break...
Wis. families to receive additional food benefits
Man convicted of killing father and daughter in Manitowoc
It's Your Money: Horry County unpaid property tax
LFB: Republican budget would cut property taxes by $50
Johnson says the event will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and...
Doctor blasts Sen. Johnson’s COVID vaccine skepticism