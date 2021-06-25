Advertisement

First Alert Day Canceled - Warm and Humid Today

Only slight chances of rain today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather Day has been canceled today due to a greatly diminished threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. There is only a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms toward the Wisconsin – Illinois border. For today, cloudy skies are expected with only a slight chance of showers. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with high humidity levels. Low-level moisture will be on the increase today as southerly winds draw in more humid air. This humid air will interact an approaching area of low pressure to trigger thunderstorm development late tonight and Saturday. Rain totals through the weekend will be anywhere from one to three inches with some totals locally, in excess of three inches.

Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend. Rain is on the way as well.
Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend. Rain is on the way as well.(wmtv weather)
The severe thunderstorm threat has shifted to the south for today. For this reason, the First...
The severe thunderstorm threat has shifted to the south for today. For this reason, the First Alert Weather Day has been canceled.(wmtv weather)
These are the forecast rain totals through the weekend. Most of the rain will come on Saturday.
These are the forecast rain totals through the weekend. Most of the rain will come on Saturday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 83. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a good chance of showers/t-storms late. Low: 68. Wind: East 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 80.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 80.

