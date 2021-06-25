Advertisement

Full closure on WIS 26/Milton Ave. near I-39/90 in Janesville set for Sunday night

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Both directions of WIS 26/Milton Avenue, between Kettering St. and Morse St. in Janesville, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night, June 27.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation said motorists must use alternate local routes, such as Deerfield Dr.

After this operation, drivers should be alert for lane shifts and new traffic patterns, WisDOT said.

Starting Monday, June 28, no left turns will be allowed to and from I-39/90 northbound at WIS 26/Milton Avenue until mid-July, so motorists must use alternate routes to access the northbound Interstate, such as the US 14/Humes Road interchange (Exit 171 B).

Stay informed on the I-39/90 Expansion Project via the project’s Facebook page or by registering for email updates.

