Janesville Police Dept. investigates shooting, arrests suspect

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating a shooting after officers responded to a person suffering a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon in Janesville.

Police said they were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Milton Ave. and located a 38-year-old male injured from gunshot wounds.

Officials said the person was transported to Mercy Hospital Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, Henry Tyler, 65, has been taken into custody, transported to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Dept. jail and is accused of reckless injury and domestic violence, according to a report.

Janesville Police said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and are cooperating with law enforcement.

