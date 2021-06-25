Keep your vehicle cool this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The summer heat has arrived, and with it the discomfort of returning to a sweltering hot car after a long day in the sun.

Jake Schaefer who is the service director at Smart Motors in Madison says there are some things drivers can do to help beat the heat.

“Wisconsinites know how important it is to winterize their vehicles, but often they neglect to ‘summer-ize’ them, too,” says Schaefer. “While some things can easily be done by the owner, there are also some where a service professional comes in handy.”

Schaefer states that you should have a service technician thoroughly inspect your vehicles heating, ventilating and air conditioning at least once a year.

Additional services can also help reduce the heat such as checking coolant levels, evaluating your car battery, changing the oil, and checking your tires.

Finally, Schaefer suggests a few things the driver can do themselves to stay cool. Things such as waxing the body of your vehicle, buying a reflective sun shade for your windshield, and leaving a window cracked open are great ways to help keep heat from generating within the vehicle.

