LFB: Republican budget would cut property taxes by $50

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The property tax cut Republicans inserted into the state budget would save the owner of median-priced home about $50 over the next two tax years.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of the tax cut plan on Friday.

The bureau found that the owner of a median-priced home would pay $3,214 in property taxes for 2021, down $101 from 2020.

The owner would pay $3,246 in property taxes for 2022. That’s up $32 from 2021.

Taken together, homeowners would spend $6,460 on property taxes over the next two years, down $50 from the $6,510 they spent in 2019 and 2020.

