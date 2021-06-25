Advertisement

Man convicted of killing father and daughter in Manitowoc

(HNN File (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Manitowoc County has convicted a man in the slayings of a father and daughter.

Karl Hess took the stand in his own defense Thursday and testified he fatally shot Richard Miller after discovering that Miller had killed his daughter.

The 37-year-old defendant said he lied to police when he earlier confessed to killing Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller.

Hess said he went the Miller’s house armed with a gun in September 2018 to talk to his friend because he was upset about an illegal business proposition.

Hess testified Miller took the gun and shot Jocelyn, so he shot Miller.

