Advertisement

Man given 8 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash

(MS Dept. of Corrections issues statewide lockdown; Source: Raycom image bank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a high-speed drunken driving crash that killed his passenger.

Fifty-year-old David King told a judge in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday that his alcoholism had spiraled out of control at the time of the crash in March 2020. Prosecutors say King was going 90 to 100 mph with a prohibited blood alcohol content when he crashed his SUV in Windsor, killing 38-year-old Danny Lee Ranck Jr., of DeForest.

King pleaded guilty to homicide by drunken driving and second-degree reckless endangerment in March.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.)

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Full closure on WIS 26/Milton Ave. near I-39/90 in Janesville set for Sunday night
Janesville Police Dept. investigates shooting, arrests suspect
The deer tick, also known as the black-legged tick. (Source: CDC)
Experts warn of bad tick season, offer advice to be safe outdoors
Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend. Rain is on the way as well.
First Alert Day Canceled - Warm and Humid Today