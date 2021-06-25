Marginal (Level 1) severe threat tonight; Heavy rain into the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday and Friday remain ALERT DAYS at NBC15. Scattered showers and storms continue across south-central Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain fell in a SW-NE corridor North of the Capital Region. Severe weather has been limited by lack of instability & upper-level wind support. All eyes are on a stalled frontal boundary this evening. Scattered showers and storms may develop in an unstable atmosphere and drop South.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Thursday night. An isolated severe threat continues for southern Wisconsin. (WMTV NBC15)

Clouds have begun clearing over west-central Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. This has led to a more unstable environment in the vicinity of a stalled frontal boundary. High-resolution models indicate that showers and storms could develop in this region and drop South this evening. High wind and hail would be the primary concerns with these storms. Heavy rain is also a concern - given our moisture-rich atmosphere. Clearing over south-central Wisconsin could allow for those storms to maintain their strength tonight. If cloud cover remains, the storms will drop South and weaken. Either way, rain appears likely for the Capital Region tonight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has adjusted the severe weather outlook to a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

If showers and storms are able to last overnight, the worked-over atmosphere will not support widespread rain tomorrow. If showers struggle tonight, daytime heating could allow storms to develop through Friday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. An impulse of upper-level energy moves across southern Wisconsin late Friday into Saturday. This will generate widespread showers and storms for the region. This rain will deliver 1-2″ for most of the area. Although not enough to break the long-standing rain deficit, it is welcome rain for farmers & gardeners across the state.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday. Heavy rain is a concern given the moisture-rich atmosphere. Widespread 1-2" totals are likely. Some places could see higher totals - leading to isolated instances of flooding. (WMTV NBC15)

An active weather pattern remains in place next week. Isolated to scattered showers remain in the forecast through next Tuesday. Wednesday & Thursday appear drier. Highs will remain near average (upper 70s - lower 80s) underneath the increased cloud cover.

