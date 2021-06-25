More than half of Wisconsinites 18+ complete COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of Wisconsin adults ages 18 and older have completed their COVID-19 series, a new data illustration from the Department of Health Services shows Friday.

DHS added new data to its dashboard Friday, now showing what percentage of Wisconsinites ages 18 and older have received at least one dose and completed their series. Previously, just the total state population was published for both metrics.

According to the new information, 60.9% of residents 18 and older have received at least their first shot. About 56.3% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

Dane County is the only county in the state to have reached 80% for having its residents 18 and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials have previously said the nation would need to reach about 70% vaccinated against the virus to reach herd immunity.

Other groups to note:

- There have been 34,903 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites so far this week. While this week isn’t over yet, you would have to go back to the week of December 20 to find a lower weekly total.

- Of the total population in Wisconsin, 49.9% of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 45.8% have completed their vaccine series.

- 2.9 million Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.

75 COVID-19 cases reported

DHS confirmed 75 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 71. In the past week, five out of the past seven days have been reported at fewer than 100 cases.

There have been 612,506 cases reported in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also report zero deaths Friday relating to COVID-19. There have been 7,280 deaths, in total.

