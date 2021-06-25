MPD: Reports of shots fired near Nitty Gritty late Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of shots fired near the Nitty Gritty in Madison late Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred just past midnight at N. Frances St. at W. Johnson St.

Officials reported no injuries and, as of now, no property damage.

MPD did not report how many people were involved, though the investigation is ongoing.

