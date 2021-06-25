Advertisement

Refs facing new pressure to keep count on Giannis at FT line

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine might be too long to be legal.

Officials are under renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule, placing the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP further in the spotlight Friday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA says Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations on both free throws he shot with 5.3 seconds remaining in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 win on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo made both free throws, trimming the Hawks’ lead to 114-113.

His habit of taking longer than allowed is no secret. Hawks rookie Onyeka Onongwu says “I think the whole league notices it.”

