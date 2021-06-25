Refs facing new pressure to keep count on Giannis at FT line
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine might be too long to be legal.
Officials are under renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule, placing the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP further in the spotlight Friday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.
The NBA says Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations on both free throws he shot with 5.3 seconds remaining in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 win on Wednesday night.
Antetokounmpo made both free throws, trimming the Hawks’ lead to 114-113.
His habit of taking longer than allowed is no secret. Hawks rookie Onyeka Onongwu says “I think the whole league notices it.”
